Technical director Jeroen Bijl resigned from his position at the Dutch national hockey association KNHB. This follows unrest around the national women's team, in which many players indicated that the performance culture was harmful and unsafe, NOS reports.

"It is clear that after the Olympic Games in Tokyo, we have entered a solid process with the women. Various steps have now been taken, both by players and staff and by the KNHB. However, the situation around the women is still very precarious, and I feel that I can no longer properly fulfill my role as technical director," Bijl (55) explained his decision. He was with the association for four years.

At the end of March, the KNHB acknowledge that the national women's team has not been playing in a safe performance climate. Many players experienced selection pressure and "unpleasant, hurtful, and ambiguous interactions in relation to the national coach." Despite the investigation into the culture of fear and the departure of national coach Alyson Annan in January, dissatisfaction persisted among the players.

The national coach still has not been replaced. Rick Mathijssen was in the running for the post but decided instead to extend his contract with the Bleomendaal men's team. Jamilon Mulders is acting as interim national coach.