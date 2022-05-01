A Heracles Almelo-FC Twente match on Saturday evening turned violent during the last minutes when a riot broke out between players from both clubs. A 31-year-old man from Almelo hit FC Twente attacker Václav Cerný in the head. The police have detained him on suspicion of assault, Nu.nl reports.

The police also arrested a supporter who is suspected of throwing fireworks and a spectator who insulted officers. FC Twente keeper Lars Unnerstall said that people threw beer cups and even a shot glass at him at the beginning of the game.

The Eredivisie match ended in a 1-1 tie. "We apologize to Cerný and absolutely cannot tolerate this," said Heracles general manager Rob Toussaint to the NOS after the game.