The police in Den Bosch have arrested a 62-year-old man for a false bomb threat Friday evening in a supermarket in the city. The suspect was found after tracing the location from which the report came, police said.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, someone called emergency services to announce that a bomb would go off at a store on Gruttostraat within 15 minutes. Due the the report, the supermarket was evacuated for some time and the area was cordoned off.

The police checked buildings in the area but found nothing suspicious. The security region reported this around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Train traffic was also stopped for about half an hour as a precaution. All restrictions in the area have now been lifted.