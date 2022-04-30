The Netherlands will accelerate its purchase of ammunition worth 458 million euros in order to replenish stocks earlier, the Cabinet has decided. The reason for the rush is that the ammunition market is "tightening" worldwide due to the war in Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense had already reserved a budget for the purchase of ammunition in order to eliminate the existing backlogs.

The purchase is now being accelerated to anticipate expected delays in the order and price increases, as the deteriorating security situation in the world leads to increased demand for ammunition. NATO is also pressing for additional supplies to "strengthen the deterrent and defense function" of the military alliance, State Secretary Christophe van der Maat of Defense has reported to the Tweede Kamer.

This concerns conventional ammunition for small caliber weapons, artillery and mortar rounds and anti-tank weapons. In addition, high-tech ammunition will be purchased, such as air defense missiles as well as precision-guided bombs for the F35 fighter plane and the armored howitzers and ammunition for the Apache attack helicopters.

Replenishing the stocks means that the Dutch armed forces can be deployed more effectively and for a longer period of time for national and international contributions, according to the Ministry of Defense. At the end of this year, Van der Maat expects the first deliveries of the accelerated ammunition purchases.