KLM canceled at least 60 flights at Schiphol on Friday morning. Travel organization Corendon is moving at least two vacation flights from Schiphol to Rotterdam The Hague airport to relieve some pressure on the Amsterdam airport, NOS reports. Corendon does not plan to cancel any flights.

Corendon is currently informing affected passengers. According to the travel organization, most are relieved that they're missing the expected chaos at Shciphol.

On Thursday, Schiphol asked airlines to cancel flights next week and make no new bookings for May 2 to 8 to prevent chaos with holiday crowds. The airline said it has no short-term solution to the long lines it's been facing since Saturday. On several days this week, passengers spent hours in line due to staff shortages in baggage handling and passport control, among others.

Travel organizations are furious by the request to cancel flights, saying Schiphol victimizes Dutch vacationers in favor of transfer passengers. Corendon told De Telegraaf that it plans to cancel zero flights. TUI said it would not discomfort its passengers.

Transavia also does not intend to cancel flights. "We've already canceled flights and adjusted our schedule in the past period. We're going to fly what's on the schedule now," the airline said to NOS.