Prime Minister Mark Rutte is happy to continue working with Emmanuel Macron as president of France for the next five years. The liberal defeated the right-wing populist Marine Le Pen in the presidential election.

"I am pleased that we can continue our broad and good cooperation within the EU and NATO in the coming years. I look forward to strengthening the excellent relationship," Rutte tweeted on Sunday.

Parties in parliament also expressed their satisfaction. "Relief," tweeted Kati Piri (PvdA) about the result. The same applied to Ruben Brekelmans (VVD): "What a huge relief!"