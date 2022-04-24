On Saturday evening, five young people from a sailboat ended up in the water on the Nieuwe Meer in Amsterdam. Three of them were taken to hospital by ambulance, a spokesperson for the fire service said. They also had hypothermia symptoms.

It is still unclear what exactly happened. The sailboat the five were in was on its way to a party boat. The young people were helped out of the water by others in the sailboat.

Emergency services, including divers, arrived en masse to the incident. One of the young people was briefly resuscitated before emergency services arrived.

The fire service spokesperson said no people were missing and everyone was out of the water. The Nieuwe Meer is located southwest of Amsterdam.