Parking at Dutch airports has become considerably more expensive. Travelers will have to spend at least 80 euros for a week's parking at Schiphol this spring, almost a fifth more compared to the 67.50 euros it cost before the pandemic broke out, travel website Vliegveldinfo.nl concludes.

Parking is also more expensive at Rotterdam, Eindhoven, Groningen and Maastricht airports. Vliegveldinfo.nl surveyed the parking costs of a number of airports in the Netherlands but also included airports close to the border in Belgium and Germany, which many Dutch people use. These costs were compared with the amounts that drivers paid in 2019, the period before the coronavirus pandemic. The cheapest alternatives are always compared with each other.

For a week of parking at Rotterdam The Hague Airport, drivers now need to spend 73 euros, a quarter more compared to 2019. In Maastricht, a week of parking at 65 euros costs more than 8 percent more.

In Eindhoven, parking costs rose by approximately 7 percent. This spring, parking the car there for a week will cost 72.60 euros. In Groningen, drivers now pay 38 euros, compared to 35 euros two years ago. Weekend parking also costs more at Dutch airports.

Fewer flights have been able to run in the past two years due to the pandemic. This pushed Schiphol Airport to temporarily close cheaper parking spaces that are located a bit further from the airport. Other reasons cited for the price increases include the war in Ukraine and rising inflation.

Parking costs increased at 12 out of the 16 airports surveyed, according to vliegveldinfo.nl. Costs have not increased at airports Liège and Bruges in Belgium or Weeze in Germany. Bremen Airport has even become cheaper in terms of parking costs.