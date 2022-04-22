As the May holidays start, people in the Netherlands should take account of roads, airports, and attractions being busier than usual. Schiphol warned travelers to expect longer than usual waiting times. And evening rush hour will be rough as vacation traffic takes to the road, public works department Rijkswaterstaat said.

Schiphol expects around 174,000 travelers to move through the airport every day until May 8. "Although passenger numbers are still around 17% lower compared to 2019, crowd levels will not be lower than three years ago," Schiphol said. "A rise in traveler numbers combined with labor shortages means that travelers should expect longer waiting times than usual."

The biggest Dutch airport advised travelers to arrive at the airport on time, but not too early, so they don't add to the crowds for earlier flights. Check with your airline for how long before departure you should arrive. If possible, check-in online before arriving at the airport. And make sure your travel documentation - passport, ID, Covid-19 documentation - is in order before leaving for the airport.

Eindhoven Airport also warned of longer waiting times. Staff shortages and the additional requirements for traveling during the pandemic could cause delays, the airport said. "We advise you to be at the airport at least 2.5 hours before departure."

Rijkswaterstaat warned that evening rush hour would start earlier than usual and be busier than normal due to holiday traffic.

Travelers' association ANWB added that the Bollenstreek would be very busy this weekend, with the annual flower parade happening on Saturday. Crowds are also expected at the Keukenhof in Lisse.