Dutch veterinarians affiliated with the foundation Help for Animals from Ukraine have treated about 300 pets in total. Ukrainian refugees can get treatment for their pets for free through the foundation. At least 700 veterinarians in the Netherlands are affiliated with the organization.

Pet owners must normally have the correct paperwork, and proof that their animals have received a variety of vaccinations before the animal can be allowed to enter the Netherlands. "Of course, that is not possible with the war in Ukraine,” a spokesperson for the foundation explained. "But to prevent diseases such as rabies, it is important that all animals from Ukraine are taken to the vet."

Rabies no longer occurs naturally in the Netherlands. It is, however, still a risk to animals in Ukraine. The deadly infectious disease is contagious, and is also transmittable to humans who are bitten, scratched, or licked by an infected animal.

Veterinarians can file a declaration of 250 euros per animal to the foundation. However, these costs are often lower. "We see that veterinarians sometimes only declare the medicines and vaccinations, not the consultation fee," the spokesperson said.

The foundation pays veterinarian costs with the donations it has received. About 100,000 euros have already been received. "But with the mounting costs, that is quickly spent again.”

Rijnlaan veterinary clinic in Utrecht is one of the clinics affiliated with the foundation. The shelter for Ukrainians in the Jaarbeurs called vet Angela Kersseboom last week because a spaniel had gone into shock after its journey from Ukraine to the Netherlands. "In the end, it turned out that this chocolate brown dog was not in shock. He did have a high fever, ear infections, and blood in its stool. So we started a treatment plan for him," the doctor said.

"A trip like this can cause a lot of stress," Kersseboom explained. "Earlier, a boy came by with his pit bull who had witnessed the impact of bombs. If you just turn the radio too loud now, he gets upset." The vet cannot immediately remedy these kinds of complaints. "It takes a lot of rest, patience, and love."

If the complaints persist, guidance from a behavioral specialist may be necessary. Yet Kersseboom usually sees well-cared-for, healthy, and happy animals from Ukraine, who, despite their trauma, sit on the table with their tails wagging.