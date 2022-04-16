A 19-year-old detainee died on Friday after a stabbing at Den Hey-Acker juvenile detention center in Breda, the police reported. A 20-year-old was injured and taken to hospital. Police have arrested an 18-year-old detainee.

The police are investigating what exactly happened. The report of the stabbing came in around 3:15 p.m. According to Omroep Brabant, officers with bulletproof vests arrived on the site.

The juvenile detention center made headlines a few months ago after a young person who was incarcerated escaped and was eventually shot dead by the police in Belgium. The young detainee had a firearm and was holding staff of the Custodial Institutions Service (DJI) hostage with it.

The DJI announced on Friday evening that the victim's family had been informed. No information has been released about the reason for the stabbing due to the ongoing investigation. According to the DJI, the management and staff of the juvenile detention center are "deeply affected by this horrific event." Aftercare is arranged for those directly involved.

The incident is also being investigated by the Inspectorate for Justice and Security.