Ruling parties VVD and D66 want the Netherlands to more than double its goals for green hydrogen production. The world has changed since the targets set in the Climate Agreement in 2019, they said, referring to the war in Ukraine. "We have no more time to lose," the parties said to NOS.

The Climate Agreement target is for the Netherlands to have 4 gigawatts capacity to produce green hydrogen by 2030. The VVD and D66 want to increase that goal to at least 8 gigawatts of power generated by wind turbines at sea. The electricity produced is then used to make hydrogen via electrolysis. The Netherlands should also import green hydrogen so that it can get off Russian gas as quickly as possible, the parties said.

The parties want wind farms built in the North Sea to be reserved for hydrogen production. A large part of the 15 billion euros promised in the coalition agreement for sustainable energy should go towards producing more hydrogen, they said.

According to the VVD and D66, the Netherlands is ready for the transition to hydrogen with the North Sea, where the required electricity can be generated and the gas infrastructure.