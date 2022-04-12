Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 1,423 patients with Covid-19 on Tuesday afternoon. That was 18 percent than the previous week, and 31 percent lower from the total reported on March 29. On that date, 2,056 people with the disease were in treatment, the second peak of the Omicron infection wave.

The patient total on Tuesday afternoon fell by 51 since Monday, after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. There were 94 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units, a net increase of eight. However, Monday’s tally of 86 was the lowest reported in nearly nine months. The other 1,329 patients were in regular care wards, a net decrease of 59.

Hospitals admitted 159 new Covid-19 patients between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, with seven sent to intensive care units. On average, hospitals admitted 147 patients each of the past seven days, down 21 percent in a week.

The RIVM recorded 6,291 new infections of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday morning. That was the fourth day in a row that the figure was below ten thousand.

The daily tally lowered the seven-day moving average for the 32nd consecutive time, bringing the figure to 9,540. That was the first time the average was below ten thousand since last November.

Amsterdam led all cities with 369 new infections, followed by Rotterdam with 248, and Utrecht with 200. Utrecht’s tally was over 17 percent below average, while the other two cities posted totals more than a fourth below its respective average.