The government is committed to establishing an international anti-corruption court. According to Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs, large-scale corruption increasingly threatens countries' stability, prosperity, and security.

The Minister pointed to Russia as an example. The economic basis for President Vladimir Putin's regime is "blatant corruption," he said. Russia's attack on Ukraine threatens stability in the entire region.

"Corruption by public officials is not only a financial problem, but it also undermines democracy and the rule of law in a country and increases inequality among the population. And it is simply criminal. Not only does the country itself suffer, but corruption also harms the interests of other states," Hoekstra said in a statement.

It will take time to establish such a court. The Minister will work with other countries to look for support for an anti-corruption court. Later this year, the Netherlands, Canada, and Ecuador will organize a conference on combating corruption.

On Monday, Hoekstra and his EU colleagues spoke with Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC). He informed the Ministers on the progress of the investigation into war crimes in Ukraine. Hoekstra announced that the Netherlands would give 1 million euros extra to the ICC.

All EU countries want the law to run its course, Hoekstra said after the consultations in Luxembourg. Those responsible for the "obvious crimes" committed in Ukraine cannot get away with it, and perseverance is therefore required, he said. "That was the impression I got from my colleagues. So let's make sure we live up to that."