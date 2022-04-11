The Netherlands registered fewer than ten thousand new coronavirus infections three days in a row, for the first time since the beginning of November. The RIVM recorded 9,901 infections between Friday and Saturday morning, 7,170 the following day, and 6,625 the day after. The information was released by the RIVM on Monday, with the institute no longer reporting infections over the weekend.

That brought the seven-day moving average down to 10,653, the lowest the figure has been since November 8. The average tumbled 49 percent just in the past week.

Out of the 23,696 new infections reported since Friday, Amsterdam had the most infections with 1,245. That brought the capital’s average down to 525. Rotterdam followed with 904, with that city’s average standing at 371 per day. The Hague followed with 738, with the average there down to 330.

About 61.6 percent of those tested by the GGD between April 3 - 9 received the positive diagnosis for the infection. Testing has fallen by half compared to the previous week, with just 16,721 tested daily on average, the lowest number of tests since the end of August.

Testing figures are expected to fall further, as the government is no longer advising people to visit a GGD facility after producing a positive self-test. “As a result, the number of people who get tested at the GGD after a positive self-test will be lower. Due to this change in the group of testers, the percentage of positive tests will also be lower,” the government said on its coronavirus dashboard.

Intensive care units in the Netherlands were treating 86 people with Covid-19 on Monday afternoon, the LCPS said. That was 17 fewer compared to Sunday, taking the ICU tally down to its lowest point in 38 weeks. The regular care units added 48 more patients in active care to its total, bringing the figure up to 1,388.

The combined number of patients was 1,474, a net increase of 31 after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths. The figure was 18 percent lower compared to last Monday. A similar decrease would bring the total below 1,210.

Dutch hospitals admitted 103 patients with Covid-19 between Sunday and Monday afternoon, including four sent to intensive care. On average, hospitals admitted 147 people with the disease each of the past seven days, the lowest since average since March 2.