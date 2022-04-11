The roads will be busy over Easter weekend, travelers' association ANWB warns. Traffic jams will start during Thursday evening rush hour when many people's Easter weekend starts. Easter Monday will also have a lot of traffic as people return from a weekend away and due to day-trippers.

On Thursday afternoon, the ANWB expects the most traffic on the A1 highway between Amsterdam and Apeldoorn and on the A2 between Utrecht and Eindhoven. There will likely also be a lot of traffic on the A12 between Utrecht and the German border and on the A50 between Apeldoorn and Eindhoven.

The travelers' association also warned that the Keukenhof in Lisse, Paasopo in Schijndel, the Designer Outlet in Roermond, and the Easter races on the Zandvoort circuit would likely draw large crowds.