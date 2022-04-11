Two weeks ago, a Belgian woman died in Heesselt in Gelderland after a detox treatment. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) is investigating her death, a spokesperson confirmed after reports in the Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

The detox treatment happened on March 27, according to the newspaper. The 35-year-old woman became unwell. She was placed in a bed and died a few hours later. It is not clear what type of treatment she had undergone. The police are investigating what happened and whether a crime was committed.

A woman who was allegedly there when things went wrong was arrested and has been in custody for several days, the newspaper wrote.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, the woman had detox treatments often, and this was the third time she visited the practice in Heesselt. She was buried in Belgium on Saturday.