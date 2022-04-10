The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals dropped by 17 percent this week, bringing the patient total to the lowest it has been since March 6. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units is the lowest since mid-July 2021.

Two patients were admitted to ICUs in the past 24 hours, but the number of coronavirus patients remains at 103, the same amount as Saturday. The number of ICU patients has come in consistently below 200 for 10 weeks, since Feb. 10.

There are 1,443 coronavirus patients in regular care wards, a decrease of 41. Another 17 percent drop in the total number of hospitalized patients, like this week, would take the tally below 1,200.

Hospitals admitted 153 patients with coronavirus on average each of the past seven days, including nine sent to intensive care daily. This was a decrease of 24 percent in a week.

The RIVM announced it will no longer report the numbers of positive Covid-19 tests on weekends and holidays from Saturday, since fewer and fewer people are being tested for coronavirus at the GGD. The infection rate will still be reported on weekdays.

Between April 2-8, the daily average of infections was 12,996, a decrease of 50 percent from the week before. During that week, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague had the most infections per day on average, with 412, 296 and 272, respectively. Those averages fell by about 60 percent from the week before.