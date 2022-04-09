The father of a 14-year-old Dutch and British boy who went missing during a scuba diving trip in Malaysia has confirmed his son is dead, according to local news outlet The Star. The teenager was one of four divers who were separated from their diving instructor by a strong current.

The boy, Nathan Renze Chesters, was the only diver not found by Saturday. An 18-year-old French woman, 35-year-old Norwegian and 46-year-old British man –– the boy's father –– were all brought to safety via search and rescue efforts.

The Malaysian search and rescue operation ended after the first three victims were found and Chesters was confirmed dead by his father, according to The Star. However, it was earlier reported that Indonesian authorities had joined the effort after the boy was thought to have drifted into Indonesian waters.

The group was diving near the island of Pulau Tokong Sanggol off the coast of southeastern Malaysia on Wednesday. The captain of the boat that took them to the island has been arrested after he testing positive for drug use. The three other divers are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.