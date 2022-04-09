PostNL will stop putting paper cards in people's mailboxes to notify them where to pick up their packages, instead opting for electronic reminders from July 1, according to Nu.nl. This is intended to save time for delivery people as well as paper.

In 9 percent of cases, recipients are not at home when packages are delivered. In that case, they would receive a slip in their mailbox with the words "We missed you" and further information on where to get their package.

The mail and parcel cooperation has been in the process of phasing out the paper cards since May of last year. The cards are left when people are not at home to accept their packages, and they indicate which neighbors the package was left with or which PostNL point it can be picked up from.

After July, people will only be able to get this information digitally via the PostNL app or email, according to Nu.nl. This will save an estimated 70,000 kilograms of paper a year.