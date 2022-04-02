The number of patients with coronavirus in Dutch hospitals has fallen by 69 to 1,758 compared to the day before, according to the latest figures from the National Coordination Center for Patients Spreading (LCPS) on Saturday. There are now 125 Covid patients in the intensive care units of hospitals in our country, four more than the previous day.

There are now 1,633 coronavirus patients in the nursing wards, 73 less than a day earlier. In the past 24 hours, 186 new coronavirus patients were admitted to the nursing wards. Sixteen patients with coronavirus were brought into the ICUs.

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) registered 16,936 new coronavirus infections between Friday and Saturday morning. This is significantly fewer than between Thursday and Friday, when 21,787 new cases were registered.

In the past seven days, the RIVM reported 169,216 positive coronavirus tests, or an average of 24,174 infections per day. On Friday, this figure averaged 25,772 per day. The weekly average has been falling for more than half a month.

In Amsterdam, 684 new infections were detected. Rotterdam had 528 positive tests and The Hague had 443. Utrecht saw 404 cases and Groningen closes the list of largest sources of infection at 259. Additionally, the RIVM received 13 reports of people who died as a result of a coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.