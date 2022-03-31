The number of patients with Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals fell on Thursday for the second day in a row. There are now a total of 1,914 Covid patients in hospitals, according to the latest figures from the National Coordination Center for Patients Distribution (LCPS). That is 65 fewer than Wednesday, when the hospital occupancy level fell by 77.

There are now 1,787 Covid-19 patients in the regular care wards, 68 fewer than on Wednesday. Another 127 patients are currently being treated in intensive care units, three more than the previous day. Earlier this week, this number fell to its lowest level since last July.

In the past 24 hours, 208 new Covid-19 patients were admitted to the regular care wards, and 21 more were brought to the intensive care units. That is a total of 12 fewer than Wednesday.

Some of the patients who tested positive for the coronavirus were initially admitted for a different reason, but were tested later. The LCPS makes no distinction in the daily hospital figures between patients admitted with, or because of, the coronavirus.

The number of new coronavirus infections is continuing to fall. The RIVM registered 25,467 coronavirus infections between Wednesday and Thursday morning. That is the lowest number on a Thursday since early January, just before the harshest Omicron wave.

During the past seven days, the RIVM reported 193,625 positive coronavirus tests, or an average of 27,661 infections per day. On Wednesday, this was 29,622. The weekly average has been falling for more than half a month.

A total of 1,118 infections were detected in Amsterdam. Rotterdam had 804 positive coronavirus tests, and The Hague recorded 799. This was followed by Utrecht (608), Groningen (339) and Nijmegen (306). No one tested positive on the Wadden Islands of Vlieland and Schiermonnikoog.

The RIVM received 26 reports of people who died from Covid-19. The fact that they have now been reported does not mean that the they died in the past day.