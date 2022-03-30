Holidays became 11 percent more expensive on average compared to pre-pandemic 2019. A trip to Spain is even 25 percent more expensive now, booking site Zoover reported based on an analysis of the 15,000 package holidays offered on its platform.

According to Zoover director Judith Eyck, the increased prices have two causes. The first is the high demand for travel in the upcoming May holiday, now that so many countries are scrapping coronavirus restrictions. "80 percent of the bookings are for that holiday. People have been stuck indoors for years, and now that they can go on holiday again, they want to go. The huge demand is driving prices," she said.

The second cause is rising kerosene prices due to the war in Ukraine. Airlines, including KLM and Transavia, incorporate higher fuel costs into their tickets, making them a few dozen euros more expensive.

The price for a holiday in Spain increased the most at 25 percent. A trip to Greece became 19 percent more expensive. Only trips to Turkey became 4 percent cheaper, likely because the country was more affected by coronavirus restrictions and now by the war in Ukraine. "To get tourism going again, travel is cheaper, and many hotels have lowered their prices," Eyck said.

The increased prices aren't stopping holidaymakers, who are booking holidays en masse. On average, Netherlands residents spend 16 percent more on their holiday than in March 2019.