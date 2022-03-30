A total of 27,818 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. That lowered the moving average for the 19th straight day, bringing the average below 30,000 for the first time in 11 weeks.

The seven-day moving average stood at 29,628, the lowest it has been since January 11. The average was 31 percent lower than last Wednesday, according to raw data from the RIVM. About 64.8 percent of those tested by the GGD between March 22-28 were diagnosed with the infection. Although high, the figure fell below 65 percent for the first time in a month.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (1,165), Rotterdam (1,046), and The Hague (752). Rotterdam's tally was almost 12 percent above average. The other two cities posted totals below average.

Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 1,979 patients with Covid-19 on Wednesday afternoon, down 77 in a day after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths. The total fell by 2 percent in a week, the first week-on-week decrease since the beginning of the month.

There were 1,855 patients in regular care wards, a net decrease of 78. The other 124 patients were in intensive care, a net increase of one. On Tuesday afternoon, the ICU total set a new eight-month low.

Dutch hospitals admitted 241 patients with the disease since Tuesday afternoon, including 16 sent to intensive care. Some 224 patients were admitted on average each of the past seven days, reflecting an 8 percent weekly decrease.