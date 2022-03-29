The Netherlands is banning the use of disposable plastic cups and meal packaging when eating or drinking something in the hospitality industry, at a festival, or at work, State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen for Environment announced in a letter to parliament. The ban will take effect in 2024, from when reusable cups and plates will be the norm, Heijen said.

"Every day, in the Netherlands alone, we throw away 19 million cups and food packaging after a single-use. We must not continue to burden future generations with this. A turnaround is needed from disposable to reuse," Heijen said. "In this way, we avoid plastic soup, handle raw materials more carefully, and leave behind a cleaner world."

The ban only affects on-site consumption - if you're eating at the restaurant or festival - not takeaways. From 2024, washable coffee mugs, glasses, and plates will be the norm in restaurants, canteens, events, and offices. Only healthcare institutions are excluded.

The Netherlands will also implement a ban on free cups for coffee to go and free packaging for takeaways next year. "As of July 2023, for consumption on the go and takeaway, an amount must be paid for plastic disposable cups and meal packaging, on top of the price for the coffee or meal."