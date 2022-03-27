The number of patients with coronavirus in Dutch hospitals has increased by 25. There was a slight increase in both the nursing wards and the intensive care units, according to figures from the National Coordination Center for Patients Spreading (LCPS).

The number of coronavirus patients on the ICUs rose by six, to 155 in total. On Sunday, 1,776 people with a coronavirus infection will be in the nursing wards, 19 more than Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, 167 new coronavirus patients were admitted to the nursing wards. Fourteen patients with coronavirus were brought in on the ICUs. On Saturday, those figures were higher: there were 226 new admissions to the nursing wards and 17 to the ICUs.

Meanwhile, the number of positive coronavirus tests has fallen again in the past 24 hours and is in line with a further declining trend. The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) registered 25,013 new cases between Saturday and Sunday morning, compared to an adjusted count of 28,122 a day earlier.

The number of positive tests also decreased in the days before. For example, it was still at 35,019 on Friday, at 39,195 on Thursday and at 42,794 on Wednesday. The weekly average fell further on Sunday to 34,651 from 36,048 on Saturday.

The top five municipalities with the most positive tests are led by Amsterdam. There, 1,079 new infections were identified. This is followed by Rotterdam at 807, The Hague at 654, Utrecht at 438 and Apeldoorn at 336. RIVM also received six reports of people who died from a coronavirus infection.