A nonprofit staffed with a team of volunteers from different countries who now live in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, is sending convoys of ambulances to Ukraine. The vehicles are filled with medical supplies that can be used by Ukrainian hospitals or other organizations.

The nonprofit, Stichting Zeilen van Vrijheid, has so far sent two separate convoys with seven ambulances and four support vehicles this month, according to its website. A third convoy is currently in the works.

Used cars –– for example, minivans and ambulances –– are purchased and stocked with requested medical goods, which are then driven straight to Ukraine's border. There, they are received by Ukrainian volunteers or the military and sent straight to where they are needed. "We do not lose precious time," the organization said on its website.

The foundation has suppliers in different countries that send medical goods free of charge. For rarer, expensive items, it also receives charity funding.

Stichting Zeilen van Vrijheid has contact with Ukrainian hospitals, government offices and diplomatic missions, according to its website. It also helps businesses and communities that wish to purchase and send ambulances to Ukraine in their name.