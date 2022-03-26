Police still have found no trace of Silvia Soriano Morente, who went missing on March 19 in Amsterdam. Detectives urge anyone who might have information about the 24-year-old Spanish woman to come forward.

Morente was last seen leaving a funfair in Amsterdam's Westerpark around 8:50 p.m. on March 19. She was wearing a red turtleneck, beige trousers, a colorful jacket and a light-colored parka, according to the police. Her socks had colorful smiley faces on them and she carried a cotton tote bag. She is further described as being slim with short brown hair and green eyes.

The Spanish woman was headed for a coffeeshop on Van Hogendorpstraat, according to the police. Images from the coffeeshop's security cameras show her there, but later in the evening her clothes were found by a body of water in Westerpark, according to NH Nieuws.

Morente's friends have searched the city, hung flyers and shared messages with her photo that circulated throughout WhatsApp groups. "We see that many people sympathize with the disappearance of the 24-year-old...On behalf of the detectives, those involved and the family, thank you for sharing and involvement," the Amsterdam police said in an Instagram post on March 25.