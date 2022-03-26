At least 150,000 homes will be built in the region around Schiphol in the coming years, but according to environmental organizations, this is happening in places where there is too much aircraft noise for healthy living.

According to research by the Nature and Environment Federations of Noord- and Zuid-Holland, 115 new-build locations are concerned. They are based on guidelines for noise pollution from the World Health Organization (WHO). Building plans 20 to 40 kilometers from the airport fall within the critical limit of excessive health risks.

"The health of about 300,000 future residents in the vicinity of Schiphol is at stake. Not to mention the 1.5 to 2 million people who already live in this area," according to the organizations. They believe that aircraft noise should be reduced by shrinking Schiphol.