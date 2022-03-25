Young people are taking to the streets in cities worldwide on Friday to strike for the climate. Organization Fridays For Future expects at least 1,500 demonstrators in Amsterdam. The protest is aimed at large polluting companies, but it is also a call not to forget the climate crisis even in wartime, NOS reports.

"It now makes more sense than ever to give up fossil fuels quickly, but I don't have much faith that it will happen, Sytze Fortuin of Fridays For Future said to the broadcaster. The war in Ukraine shone a new light on Europe's dependence on Russian oil and gas. Fossil fuel prices are skyrocketing, while governments are making plans to save gas and stimulate sustainable energy.

But climate activists are concerned. "The fact that many people are insulating and saving energy is positive, but I am also afraid that coal-fired power stations will remain open much longer than we need them," said Fortuin. He also called it ridiculous that the Cabinet implemented a general reduction on excise duties for gas and oil. According to him, this will just encourage everyone to take the car.