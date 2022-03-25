People aged 60 to 69 should also be able to get a second booster shot against the coronavirus, the Health Council advised Minister Ernst Kuipers of Public Health. People from age 70 and vulnerable people have been eligible for a second booster since the end of February. The Health Council does not consider a second booster necessary for healthy adults under age 60 at this time.

According to the Health Council, it is also not necessary to continuously maintain the immunity of the entire population by means of periodic booster shots for the coming period. However, the government should make plans for quickly targeting specific groups if it proves necessary.

The coronavirus jabs' protection against severe illness and death decreases over time. The Health Council previously advised people over the age of 70 and the most vulnerable groups to get the extra booster shot because they run a higher risk of serious illness. In addition, the number of infections would likely still be high once the protection of the first booster starts to decrease for them.

Because the high number of infections caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is lasting longer than expected, the Health Council issued this same advice for people aged 60 to 69. "The protection provided by the booster will have decreased for them went the number of infections is likely still high," the Health Council said.

The body also considers it advisable to draw up a special working method whereby specific target groups can quickly be vaccinated if the situation gives cause to so. "For example, in the event of a sharp increase in the number of infections or the emergency of a virus variant that is more pathogenic than the current Omicron variant."