The Rotterdam Zoo is letting people vote on the name of its new baby gorilla until March 24 via its website. The male western lowland gorilla was born unexpectedly on Feb. 11 to its 26-year-old mother Aya and 25-year-old father Bokito.

The three Afrikaans name choices are: Amadi, which means “happiness,” Ajabu, meaning “miracle” and Anayo, or “thank god.” The names all begin with “A” because it is a tradition to give the baby a name with the same first letter of the mother’s name.

The zoo described the birth as “very welcome but not planned.” The mother, Aya, became pregnant despite receiving contraception as regulated by the European Endangered Species Program. The western lowland gorillas are critically endangered due to habitat loss, poaching and war, according to the zoo’s website.

The gorilla baby has several siblings, including older sister Ayba who regularly pays “maternity visits” to the mother and baby, according to the zoo. Visitors may also see the baby during zoo visits.