A drunk man fell asleep in someone else’s garden in Kruiningen, Zeeland on Friday night. The resident of the home offered coffee to the intruder and invited him inside the house –– but had to call the police later on when the drunk man refused to leave and fell asleep on his couch, according to the police report.

The police received a call around 2 a.m. on Saturday and arrived at the person’s home to find a partially-undressed man “snoring” on the couch, according to the report. He had taken off his clothes and found a blanket for himself.

When woken by the police, the man showed no intention of leaving the house and refused to cooperate. He ultimately became aggressive, threatening and trying to spit on the officers, and was arrested. He was later found to be carrying a knife. The man is still in custody and a complaint was filed against him.