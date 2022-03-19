A 44-year-old man from Spain was arrested at Amsterdam Central Station on March 16 after a sniffer dog indicated to its handler the man might be carrying drugs. The man was found to have over 20 kilograms of cocaine in his suitcase.

The estimated value of the cocaine is 1.3 million euros, according to the police. The drugs were found in the man's suitcase in individual, plastic-wrapped bundles. Police officers from the National Unit worked together with their colleagues from the Amsterdam Unit during the drug check.

Police seized and destroyed the drugs after the suspect's arrest. The man was brought before an examining magistrate on March 18.