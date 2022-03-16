Exit polling conducted by Ipsos during the 2022 municipal election showed the VVD losing support in Breda but remaining the largest political party there. The results were broadcast Wednesday night by NOS after three days of voting, and also showed the current largest parties tightening their grip on the city councils of Sittard-Geleen and Veendam.

Breda is home to about 184,000 people, with a city council dominated by the VVD with 11 seats. That total was expected to drop to 10. Despite the fall in support, the party was still projected to hold more than one out of every five votes.

The next two largest parties were likely to be D66, which held their six seats, and GroenLinks unchanged at five, according to the exit poll.

Labour looked likely to improve its position from four to five seats, while Breda Beslist likely jumped from one to three seats.

The CDA and SP both lost big, with their seat totals slashed in half. CDA will fall from their spot tied as the second-largest party down to three seats, making them the fifth or sixth largest. SP fell from four seats down to two, and 50Plus also dropped from two seats to one.

Newcomers Partij voor de Dieren were expected to secure two city council seats. Forum voor Democratie was expected to earn one seat.

GOB remains the biggest in Sittard-Geleen

In the south Limburg city of Sittard-Geleen, local party GOB remained the biggest party, even increasing their hold on the city council. The party seemed to secure 29.9 percent of the vote, up from 22.3 percent in 2018. Support for CDA fell by 2 percent to 17.7 percent, but they will remain the second largest party, according to exit polling.

GOB looked likely to move from 9 to 12 seats, CDA from 8 to 7 seats, and GroenLinks rose from 4 to 5 seats. FvD, PIT and Lokaal SGB looked likely to win their first seats there, and Labour also saw their seat total double to two.

PVV and D66 both lost a seat, moving down to two and one, respectively. Both VVD and Samen Politiek Actief looked likely to hold one seat.

The city is home to under 92,000 people.

Veendam also saw local party GemeenteBelangen strengthen its hold, bringing its seat total up one to eight. Labor also increased by one to five, while SP lost a seat falling to two in total.

VUK should keep outs two seats, while VVD, D66, CDA, and ChristenUnie are all likely to hold one seat.