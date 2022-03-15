The Netherlands is one step closer to lab-grown meat. The VVD and D66 submitted a motion to make the tasting of cultured meat possible in the Netherlands. A majority in parliament said they would vote for this motion on Tuesday, RTL Nieuws reports.

Lab-grown or cultured meat is meat grown from animal cells but without any animals being killed. It is currently still banned in Europe. Researchers aren't even allowed to taste a piece. The VVD and D66 want to change that. PvdD, PvdA, SP, and GroenLinks pledged support for the motion - a parliamentary majority.

According to D66 parliamentarian Tjeerd de Groot, lab-grown meat is an excellent alternative to livestock farming. "With minimal use of water, land, and greenhouse gas emissions, and much less animal suffering," he said to RTL Nieuws. "Cultured meat deserves a fair chance, and that is why we have to make tastings possible."

Two companies in the Netherlands are already working on cultured meat. One is Meatable in Delt. "Cultured meat is meat made from animal cells. It is real meat without having to slaughter an animal," founder Daan Luining said to RTL. "We take stem cells from a cow or pig and bring them into a safe environment. We give the cells food, like sugars, oxygen, and heat, so that they grow into muscle and fat. After a few weeks, there is real meat that can be eaten."

According to Luining, there are many great advantages to cultured meat. "Less animal suffering, environmental degradation, and CO2 emissions," he said, naming a few.