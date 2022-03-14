The party office of far-right FvD in Amsterdam was vandalized. The vandals spray-painted "fascist" on the front door and "fascist scum" on the pavement in front of the office. And a banner stating that FvD leader Thierry Baudet loves Russian president Vladimir Putin was attached to the building.

In a video posted on Twitter, Baudet said that he reported the vandalism to the police. He called it a "trend" that "fits into a pattern of threats and demonization." He said that the "cancel culture" in the Netherlands means that "no normal debate can be conducted" and that "this should not be the future in the Netherlands," he said. "Nuance in the debate about Ukraine is criminalized, just like two years ago with corona," he said.

A police spokesperson confirmed to Het Parool that the graffiti was reported on Monday morning. "It is still unclear when it happened. We are going to look now."

Baudet often faced criticism about his pro-Russia statements since Putin's forces invaded Ukraine last month. His comments raised concerns about whether sensitive information regarding the war can be discussed where members of his party can hear, as well as a demand for an investigation into Russian financing of Dutch political parties.