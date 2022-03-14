The GGD for the West Brabant region said that 247 people who received a second Covid-19 booster jab actually received an inadequate dose of the Moderna vaccine. The issue was that vaccine administrators used the wrong combination of syringe and needle type, which resulted in some liquid remaining in the syringe after injection, according to Omroep Brabant.

“Due to the mistake, 0.15 milliliters was administered. That should have been 0.25 milliliters. The maximum dose is 0.5 milliliters," said a GGD West Brabant representative. Another injection will fall within a safe margin, she said. The GGD consulted with the RIVM to discuss the issue before deciding to invite those affected to return to the vaccine point.

The problem took place at the Breda Airport in Bosschenhoofd on March 4. The GGD has already contacted all of them for a new injection. Some have already received another jab, while others have made an appointment.

"We find it very irritating and have apologized to the people involved," the GGD said.