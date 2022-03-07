Hundreds of people participated in a torchlight march through Zaandam on Sunday evening to support Ukraine. Afterward, organizer Gerrit Gelderman estimated that about 500 people marched from Stadhuisplein through the Russian neighborhood to Dam Square.

"We see the misery day in and day out. People are sad, angry, afraid. That you can't do anything but sit on the couch absorbing all that misery is not nice. This is how we express our feeling and show solidarity," said Gelderman. According to him, the marching people, torches, and accompanying drums gave the city an impressive atmosphere. "It is very twofold. It is nice that we are all thinking about it together, but it is deep and profound that it is necessary, with everything in the background in mind," he said, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The procession stopped at the statue of the Russian Tsar Peter on Dam Square. Mayor Jan Hamming and Anja Gerashchenko, a former mayor in Ukraine, spoke a few words. Those present placed flowers next to the statue, illuminated in blue and yellow. According to Gelderman, 26 people from Ukraine receive shelter in Zaandam. "They let it be known that they think it's fantastic that people are so committed to their country," he said. "We understand that we are not going to stop a war or make a big impression with this, but we show solidarity and support people who have to go through this."