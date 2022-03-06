One dead and two injured by stabbing in Leeuwarden
A stabbing early Sunday morning in Leeuwarden has left one person dead. According to the police, the victim is a woman from the Frisian capital. A 25-year-old and a 30-year-old man from Leeuwarden were also injured in the stabbing. The police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Leek, Groningen.
Emergency services responded after a possible fire was reported at the house at 03:36 a.m. on Sunday, according to AD. The fire was extinguished quickly, and four ambulances and an air ambulance arrived, AD reports. Police officers found the deceased woman and a seriously injured man in the house. Later, another injured man reported to an ambulance.
Some time after the violence, the police tracked down a car containing the possible suspect. The 27-year-old man, suspected of involvement in the stabbing incident, was arrested around 5 a.m.
Police have yet to say anything about the motive for the stabbing, which is still under investigation. Police are calling on witnesses to come forward.
Reporting by ANP and NL Times.