A stabbing early Sunday morning in Leeuwarden has left one person dead. According to the police, the victim is a woman from the Frisian capital. A 25-year-old and a 30-year-old man from Leeuwarden were also injured in the stabbing. The police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Leek, Groningen.

Emergency services responded after a possible fire was reported at the house at 03:36 a.m. on Sunday, according to AD. The fire was extinguished quickly, and four ambulances and an air ambulance arrived, AD reports. Police officers found the deceased woman and a seriously injured man in the house. Later, another injured man reported to an ambulance.

Some time after the violence, the police tracked down a car containing the possible suspect. The 27-year-old man, suspected of involvement in the stabbing incident, was arrested around 5 a.m.

Police have yet to say anything about the motive for the stabbing, which is still under investigation. Police are calling on witnesses to come forward.