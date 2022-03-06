The European Commission (EC) will come up with a plan on Tuesday to become less dependent on Russian gas, European Commissioner Frans Timmermans said in an interview with AD. For example, the EC wants to build wind turbines at sea more quickly and invest in biogas.

Although Timmermans told the newspaper the EC was still in the process of deciding, accelerated construction of offshore wind energy was definitely on the table.

“And we still have so many roofs in Europe on which solar panels can be installed: that must also be accelerated,” Timmermans said. “We also have to invest heavily in biogas. We will also need fuels that resemble fossil fuels but are not.”

The European Commissioner said he realizes that this will take years and that Europe will remain dependent on Russian gas. "It is therefore important that we now quickly replenish our stocks in the short term, making use of the other suppliers as much as possible,” he said. “But that we will also receive energy from Russia for the time being –– unless they or we turn off the tap –– is also clear."

Timmermans said that the EC will also come up with a proposal to help households with the enormous energy bills. “I do think that we have a joint responsibility to help people through…this difficult period,” he said. “And I hope that we can also make agreements about this at European level. We succeeded during the coronavirus pandemic, so why shouldn't we be able to do it here?”

As far as Timmermans is concerned, investments should also be made in defense, which he said was “absolutely necessary” to strengthen. “One cannot do without the other,” he said. “But if the person who behaves aggressively can paralyze you by turning off the gas, then you will not get anywhere."