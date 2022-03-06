A magnitude 2.1 earthquake shook the ground near the Groningen village of Zeerijp at 2:18 p.m. on Sunday, according to KNMI. It is not yet known whether the area has suffered any damage.

The earthquake's epicenter was a depth of three kilometers. Several people reported feeling the earthquake on Twitter.

The earthquake, induced by gas extraction in Groningen, follows other reported earthquakes in the province in October and November of 2021. Gas extraction is responsible for almost all earthquakes in the northern Netherlands, according to KNMI.

Residents of the province protested in January when the Cabinet announced it would double gas production, but a recent survey shows some residents have become more tolerant of gas extraction in light of the precarious energy situation caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.