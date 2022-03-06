Flag-making company Dokkumer Vlaggen Centrale sold more than two hundred Ukrainian flags last weekend, marketing employee Susanne Brouwer told Leeuwarder Courant. Usually, the company only sells a few dozen Ukrainian flags per year.

Brouwer said demand for the flags rose on the Friday following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when the available stock of Ukrainian flags was quickly depleted. “Since then we have been producing additional products. Remarkably many municipalities are ordering one," Brouwer told the newspaper.

The company did not foresee the sudden demand for Ukrainian flags, but it makes sense, Brouwer said. “It's actually very logical. Such a flag is a great way to show your solidarity with Ukraine."

No one has ordered a Russian flag recently, but that flag was never a popular choice, Brouwer said. At protests against Russia’s actions in Ukraine, it is common to see protesters wrapped in the blue and yellow Ukrainian flags to show solidarity.