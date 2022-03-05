The nightlife joint initiative De Nacht Staat Op, or The Night Stands Up, has organized a fundraiser for victims of the war in Ukraine, called “The Night Stands Up for Ukraine.” The fundraiser consists of an online donation portal on GoFundMe, as well as a series of events at participating nightclubs on March 19.

More than 20 nightclubs are involved in the organized evening so far, according to the GoFundMe page. Part of the proceeds from the evening, along with all of the donations to the online fundraiser, will be given to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.

“As a music industry, we have been increasingly connected to Ukraine for a number of years: Ukrainian artists play at our events, Dutch artists perform regularly and there are more and more good events, organizations and clubs there,” the initiative’s GoFundMe page stated. “The disaster shocked many from the nightlife, including the participating booking agency Meanwhile –– which, among other things, represents four Ukrainian DJs, two of whom had to flee.”

The joint initiative called on everyone to help victims of the humanitarian disaster and attend the March 19 events. Updates on the organized evening can be found on De Nacht Staat Op’s social media.