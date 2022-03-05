A Russian woman living in Amsterdam alleged she was subjected to discrimination on the basis of her nationality, AT5 reported. The woman originally signed her 12-month lease at the start of the year. However, after less than two months she was told to leave by her landlord, who claimed it was due to the international sanctions against her home country.

A spokesperson for housing advice service, !Woon, described how they helped advise her about her rights in the situation. “Of course, this is not possible based on Dutch law. You cannot terminate a contract based on the nationality of the tenant. We told her this is not possible, you should stay in the apartment.”

Moreover, the woman was given just one day’s notice. “She was told she on 28 February that she had to leave, and to get out the next day. We told her this was illegal.”

The woman’s employer is supporting her in fighting against the discriminatory action. “The legal department from her work sent a message back to her landlord saying, ‘This is bullshit, case closed.’”

The spokesperson also emphasized the emotional toll such a situation can take, and how common it is for people not to know their housing rights. “Of course, this causes a lot of stress. Not all expats, or even Dutch tenants, know about their rights. If you get a message that you have to leave that is not a good thing. The landlord has no legal argument to end the contract.”