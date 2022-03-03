The Electric Museum Tram Line Amsterdam is selling a tram on Marktplaats. "We would prefer to sell the tram to someone who will reuse the vehicle, for example, as a tiny house or meeting room," Mark Vermeulen of the museum said to NH Nieuws.

The museum is moving to a smaller warehouse in Amsterdam at the end of the year and will no longer have room for the tram, which ran in Amsterdam from 1959 to 2004, then went to Poland for several years, and then back to Amsterdam in 2011. The graffiti-covered tram is complete with inventory but not in running order.

The tram's destination sign still reads Budziszynska, a street in Warsaw.

The tram is listed for "a reasonable offer." Vermeulen wants at least 5,000 euros for the vehicle but would sell it to someone with a creative idea for the tram for 2,000 euros.