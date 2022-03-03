Max Verstappen extended his contract with Red Bull Racing for another five years until 2028, the reigning Formula 1 and his sponsor announced on Twitter. Verstappen had one more year left on his contract. The extension is rumored to be the most lucrative contract in F1 history, and will make Verstappen the highest paid Dutch athlete ever.

Neither Red Bull nor Verstappen mentioned any amounts, but sources close to broadcaster NOS said that the 24-year-old racer is earning between 40 and 50 million euros per year at Red Bull Racing. According to the Telegraaf, Verstappen makes the highest amount ever awarded to a Dutch athlete.

"I love this team, and I am very happy to continue this amazing journey we are on for a long time," Verstappen wrote on Twitter. "We have accomplished so much together already, but we are definitely not done." He said it was an easy decision to remain with Red Bull for more racing seasons.

"To have Max signed through to the end of 2028 is a real statement of intent. Our immediate focus is on retaining Max's World Championship title, but this deal also shows he is part of the Team's long-term planning," said Christian Horner, leader of Red Bull Racing.

”With our Red Bull Powertrains division working on the new engine regulations for 2026, we wanted to make sure we had the best driver on the grid for that car.”