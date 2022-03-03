While there are currently no concrete threats against the Netherlands, national security could be affected by the war in Ukraine, according to the National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security (NCTV). Cyberattacks could start targeting communication systems of Dutch banks, hospitals, energy, infrastructure, and other vital systems, the NCTV said, NOS reports.

Cyberattacks are currently mainly taking place between Russia and Ukraine, the NCTV said. But outside actors are increasingly interfering in the attacks. These include pro-Ukrainian activists like Anonymous and cybercriminals affiliated with the Russians, like ransomware group Conti. If "external parties" operate from the Netherlands or use the Dutch infrastructure, Russia may see the Netherlands as a cyber target, the NCTV warned.

This week, military intelligence service MIVD announced that dozens of routers in the Netherlands, owned by individuals and small businesses, had been hacked by Russian military hacking group unit 74455 and used in worldwide cyberattacks. Last month, the police took down a Dutch server used in a cyberattack on Ukraine.

Another immediate risk for the Netherlands is disinformation, the NCTV said. "Disinformation can cause confusion among citizens. It is usually also aimed at increasing divisions in society and is, therefore, a risk to Dutch national security," the coordinator warned.

"There are currently no indications of specific threats with regard to the Netherlands, but developments in the conflict follow each other in rapid succession. This means the threat picture can change quickly," the NCTV said.