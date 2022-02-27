For NEC Nijmegen player Mikkel Duelund, the war in Ukraine is "very emotional.” The 24-year-old Dane made a peace sign gesture after his opening goal in the lost Gelderland derby against Vitesse (4-1). Duelund plays on a rental basis in Nijmegen, but is under contract with the Ukrainian football team Dynamo Kyiv, where he played the previous three seasons.

Mikkel Duelund, Deens Dynamo Kiev-huurling, scoort in de derby voor @necnijmegen. Hij staat na zijn doelpunt stil bij de situatie in Oekraïne 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/GI9ZXCts39 — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) February 27, 2022

"For my teammates there and the people of Ukraine, this is very, very bad," the NEC player said to ESPN. "I'm talking about it with my teammates and people at the club. I feel so sad. I didn't really want to talk about it, but I have to do it because it's very emotional for me."

According to Duelund, many of his teammates at Dynamo are still in Kyiv. "They're trying to find safety, but it's hard,” he said.

Duelund added that "the whole world must stand together to help the country and all its inhabitants.” Ukraine has been at war with neighboring Russia since Thursday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine. Many residents of Kyiv have fled the capital city.