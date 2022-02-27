The Apple Store on Leidseplein in Amsterdam, where a 44-year-old Bulgarian man was held hostage on Tuesday by a perpetrator demanding 200 million euros in cryptocurrency, will not reopen on Monday.

The hours have been adjusted several times in the past week and it originally seemed the store would open again Monday. However, Apple’s website shows the store will now be closed until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a 27-year-old gunman from Amsterdam held a man from Bulgaria hostage in the Apple Store for hours. The hostage-taker threatened to blow himself up and demanded 200 million in cryptocurrency and safe conduct from the property. About 70 people hiding in the building were taken to safety by the police during and after the hostage crisis. Four of the victims were hiding in a closet.

The case came to a sudden denouement when the hostage-taker requested water from the police and sent the hostage to retrieve it. The hostage ran and was pursued by the perpetrator, who was hit by a police vehicle. He died of his injuries on Wednesday. The Bulgarian man was not injured.

On Wednesday, Apple released a brief statement about the hostage situation, saying it was relieved its employees were safe. Outside of this statement, the company declined to comment on questions about, for example, the condition of staff or the security of the Apple Stores.